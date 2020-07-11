Guadalupe Gonzalez

GUADALUPE C. GONZALEZ

December 2,1945 - July 6, 2020

Guadalupe was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Tia, sister, and friend. She left this world July 6th , 2020.

Prior to settling, she migrated back and forth from El Paso, Texas to California where she spent most of her working years as a migrant farmworker. In 1959, she then resided permanently in Bakersfield, California where she worked as a preschool teacher for the TAP Center and a caregiver for AGAPE for many years. In 1961, she met her "Totsie". Ten years later they wed at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. They enjoyed going to parties and dancing the night away. In 1973, they purchased their home, where they raised their 5 children.

Mom enjoyed going to the casino, playing her casino games on her tablet, her hamburgers from In & Out and Friday night family nights at her house, where she enjoyed the most laughs. If you ever stepped foot in her house, you knew the word "Stupid" was never allowed to be said because she would say," No one is stupid in this world."

Guadalupe is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Macedonio Gonzalez. Her daughter, Laura Padilla and son in law Manuel Padilla Sr.

Her son, Macedonio Gonzalez Jr. Her son Arturo Gonzalez and daughter in law Sonia Gonzalez. Her daughter, Marisela Lenoir and son in law Randy Lenoir Sr. Her daughter, CeCe Gonzalez and daughter in law Erica Gonzalez. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 3 brothers and 4 sisters and their spouses, and numerous nephews and nieces and god children.

Visitation for Guadalupe will be Sunday, July 12th at Basham Funeral Care- Niles 5:00pm-9pm with a rosary at 7:00pm. Masks will be required. Church service will be held Monday, July 13th at St. Joseph's Church-Baker St. at 10:00am. Masks will be required and seating will be limited to 100. We ask that you respect and abide by these requirements as to keep all family and friends safe.