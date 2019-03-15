|
|
GURBUX "BUCK" DHESI
July 15, 1934 - March 11, 2019
Gurbux affectionately known as "Buck" Dhesi passed away on March 11, 2019. He was 84 years old.
Buck was born on July 15, 1934 in Kakamega Kenya. A prolific story teller weaving his incredible life experiences into wonderful tales, he captivated many an audience. Buck touched many lives and will be remembered for his generosity and warm, sheltering nature. He had a very strong affinity with nature and wildlife, enjoying his pets and his gorgeous garden. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Viewing will take place on Saturday March 16, 2019 from 5:00pm - 6:30pm. Services will be held on Sunday March 17, 2019 at 12:00pm, Greenlawn Southwest Memorial Park, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 15, 2019