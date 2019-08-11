|
H. WAYNE RODGES
March 5, 1934 - July 31, 2019
Born March 5, 1934 passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 in his home in Bakersfield, CA.
Wayne was a loving and generous son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He leaves his ex-wife, Nancy Rodges, son Grant (Alyson) Rodges; son Guy Rodges; grandchildren Nick Rodges, Luke Rodges and Nicole Rodges; sister Wanda Jean Garner, nephew Jack (Norma) Flynn, niece Jill (David) Hanley. He was preceded in death by his mother Gertrude Gannon Rodges, father Clem Rodges and brother Jack Rodges.
Wayne was born and raised in Bakersfield and he began his career with Union Oil Company of California right out of high school. He left his first oil company position when he served in the Korean War in 1956. Upon returning from the war, he returned to his oil-company roots and began his 45-year career as a Petroleum Landman. He traveled the "oil loop" beginning in Alaska, Louisiana, Texas, settling back in Bakersfield until his retirement in 1996.
Wayne had a strong faith that guided his life. He loved his family and had a passion for the outdoors and often painted the very scenes he loved most. He was an avid fly fisherman and never met a trout he didn't enjoy to catch and release. Wayne attended church every Sunday with his sister until he could no longer physically make it to service!
Services will be held 10:00 AM Friday, August 16th at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3700 River Blvd. Bakersield. Following the service a reception including appetizers will be at Wiki's Wine, Dive and Grill, 11350 Ming Ave, Bakersfield, CA hosted by co-owner Rick Peace. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to his favorite church, Canyon Hills Assembly of God, 7001 Auburn Street, Bakersfield, CA 93306.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 11, 2019