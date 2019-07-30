|
|
HALLO JEAN OTT
August 9, 1940 - July 25, 2019
In loving memory, Hallo Jean Ott passed away July 25, 2019 in Bakersfield, California. Daughter of Edgar Marvin Elder and Gracie Mae Elder of Carrolton, Texas.
Jean was born August 9, 1940 and is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Lloyd Dale Ott of Bakersfield.
Jean is the beloved mother of five and survived by her son Ricky Dale Ott of Penn Valley, California, daughter Kimberly Rose De La Rosa of Bakersfield, son Henry Clay Ott of Bakersfield, son Darrell Gene Ott of Golden Valley, Arizona, daughter Marcia Lynn Beadle of Bakersfield, sister Melva Jo Taber of Whitney, Texas, brother Billy Elder of Corsicana, Texas and her beloved pet and companion of 16 years Clyde.
Visitation will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 between 4 PM and 8 PM. Graveside services will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd. Bakersfield, California.
Mom, our hearts are broken and we will miss you more than you can imagine.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 30, 2019