HANH TRUONG
March 19, 1969 - March 25, 2019

Hanh Truong, 50, passed on March 25 in Bakersfield, surrounded by loved ones.

Born on March 19, 1969 in Vietnam, Hanh immigrated with his family to California in 1975. He went to BHS and got a degree Economics at UCSC, prior to a career in tech sales in California and Oregon, where he lived for the last 15 years.

Spending time with his sons, Oscar and Austin, was his favorite activity.

Hanh is survived by his sons, brother Hau, mother Bao, and wife, Angie.

A private gathering will be held Saturday.

Contribute to his son's college fund at https://tinyurl.com/y2qqhkf7 .

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 30, 2019
