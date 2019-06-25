|
HARLAN DEVERE REAM
September 13, 1932 - June 16, 2019
Harlan Devere Ream passed away at home on Father's Day, June 16th, 2019 surrounded by his family. Harlan was born in Enid, Oklahoma to Otto and Pearl Ream, on September 13th, 1932.
He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1952 and was honorably discharged after his service in the Korean conflict. Toward the end of his military service, he met and married Deanna Lawless on December 19th, 1955, the love of his life for 64 years.
Harlan was an exceptional and accomplished Western Artist and his paintings are in private homes and businesses all around the world. He loved nature and was an avid outdoorsman. Harlan could help us see and appreciate the wonders of nature through his eyes and his story telling. He was creative and talented. He could sing and taught himself to play the piano, harmonica and the accordion. More than anything Harlan was kind to everyone he would ever meet. He never met a stranger!
Harlan was preceded in death by his parents Otto and Pearl Ream, brothers Floyd, Gerald (Gus), Moreland, Garey and sister Margie.
He is survived by his wife Deanna, three children; daughter Lori and husband David Wilkerson, sons Cody Ream and wife Amanda, Brandon Ream and wife Denise. He had eight grandchildren of whom he cherished.
Harlan will be interred at the Bakersfield National Cemetery in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance on June 26, 2019 at 10:45 The family would like to thank Martha Hernandez and Imelda and Samantha Garcia for the love and special care that they gave. We are very grateful! We would also like to thank the nurse's from Optimal Hospice The family asks in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to a children's .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 25, 2019