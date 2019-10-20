Home

Harold "Bud" Burkett

Harold "Bud" Burkett Obituary

HAROLD "BUD" A BURKETT
July 18, 1934 - October 12, 2019

Harold "Bud" A Burkett, age 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Mercy Southwest Hospital in Bakersfield. He was born July 18, 1934 in California, to Harold A Keown and Imogene Buster.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bettie L Burkett, and sister, Barbara Bias.

He is survived by his children, Timothy Burkett, Debra Jobe (Walter Jobe), Patrice Bird (David Bird), and Lisa Burkett; grandchildren, Alexis Bird and Andrew Bird; his beloved sister Juanita Keeter, brothers Charles, James, Larry, Richard, and Johnny Burkett, and sister Linda Piscitelli; numerous nieces and nephews.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Bud touched are invited to the Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast, 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, visitation at 9 a.m., followed by services at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, to reminisce, grieve, support each other, and to celebrate his life.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 20, 2019
