|
|
HAROLD EUGENE HARRIS
October 16, 1931 - November 26, 2019
After 88 years of life, Harold "Eugene" Harris went to be with our Lord and Savior.
Eugene is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 68 years, Emma "Jean" Harris; daughter, Sherri Pudiwitr (husband, Mark); grandchildren, Dustin Pudiwitr (wife, Kelly) and Ashleah Pudiwitr-Haenelt (husband, Anthony); and great-grandchildren, Addison and Lauren Pudiwitr.
He worked as a radiographer for Pacific Southern Foundries in Bakersfield until its closing in 1985. Eugene spent his retirement years in Wofford Heights. He enjoyed camping, fishing, going on cruises, spending time with his family, and going to church on Sundays.
Eugene was a veteran of the Korean War, an amazing husband, Daddy, and Papa. We will miss him deeply, but we are blessed with many fond memories.
A church service was held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Lake Isabella on December 2, 2019, followed by a graveside service at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.
For Condolences, www.doughtycalhounomeara.com DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL HOME
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 3, 2019