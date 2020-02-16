|
HAROLD "HAL" LOCKEY
February 9, 1939 - January 26, 2020
Hal went to be with the Lord on January 26, 2020. He was born on February 9, 1939 in Newhall, CA.
He went to Hart High School, then continued his education at California State University Northridge.
Hal was the administrator for Special Education in Los Angeles until moving to Bakersfield, where he became administrator of Special Education of Kern County.
Hal is survived by his wife, Pat Lockey; daughter, Susan Lockey; son, Jon Lockey (deceased); brother, John Lockey; and sister, Grace Galliher (deceased).
The memorial service will be held February 19th, at Valley Baptist Church, Fruitvale Campus at 11:00 a.m. A private graveside service will be at Shafter Cemetery.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 16, 2020