HAROLD ONSUM
1956 - 2019
Harold Onsum, age 62, passed away on August 27, 2019 in his Bella Vista, Arkansas home after battling cancer. He was born to Keith and Betty Onsum in Bellingham, Washington.
After graduating from Hoover High School in Fresno, he served in the Air National Guard and Air Force. Harold started his law enforcement career at the Wasco Police Department and transferred to the Kern County Sheriff's Department. After retiring from the Sheriff's Office he worked for Maple Leaf Farms and Semitropic Water Storage District.
Harold is preceded in death by his father, Keith Onsum, father, Gordon Graves, mother, Betty Graves, brother, David R. Graves, and brother, K. Eric Onsum.
He is survived by his wife, Tammi Onsum; daughter Heather Stoops; daughter Rachel Gravin; son Keith Onsum; and 6 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held October 5, 2019 at 1:00pm at Valley Baptist Church, Bakersfield, CA.
Memorial gifts may be made to Circle of Life, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 8, 2019