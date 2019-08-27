|
HAROLD RAYMOND JAGGERS
November 26, 1930 - August 21, 2019
Harold Raymond Jaggers of Bakersfield, California passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Harold was born on November 26, 1930 in Dardanelle, Arkansas to Tom and Minnie Jaggers. He was the youngest of six children.
As a very young man, Harold developed a great love for sports. He attended Dardanelle High School where he was a stand-out football player. In 1947, he loaded himself up into his older sister's truck and moved to Bakersfield, California with her and her husband. He returned to Dardanelle shortly after to finish his senior year of high school and graduated in 1948. Harold married after high school and that marriage brought him his first daughter, Sandy.
In 1950, Harold found himself back living in Bakersfield and it wasn't long until he met the love of his life, Betty Louise Kelley. They were married on August 16, 1952. Harold went on to serve his country for two years in the U.S. Army (1952-1954) before returning home to Betty and welcoming two more daughters, Karen and Leslie.
Harold always did everything he could to provide for his family. In 1950, he went to work for Golden Crust Bakery where he stayed for 21 years. In 1966, he attended a welding class at Bakersfield College where he developed a new hobby. What started as a need to build a trailer for his boat turned into a side business of building mailboxes and custom handrails for friends and neighbors alike.
Over time, Harold decided to leave Golden Crust Bakery and make a go at his iron work full-time. In 1971, he opened Jaguar Wrought Iron, which specialized in fencing, gates, spiral staircases and security doors. Whatever iron creation you were looking for, Jaguar could make it. Harold and Betty owned and operated Jaguar for 31 years. A hobby that grew into a successful family business, the "baker-man" turned "iron-man" handed Jaguar down to his grandson in 2002, where his passion for iron work continues to thrive today.
Above all things, Harold Jaggers was a family man. He is remembered by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as a man who was always present and cheering you on in whatever you did. His sense of humor was unmatched and he could always bring a smile to your face. Harold was strong, proud, and truly a friend to all. He will be missed by many.
Harold is preceded in death by his daughter, Karen; his parents, Tom and Minnie; and his five older siblings. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty; daughters, Sandy and Leslie; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and beloved friends and relatives.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 851 Monica St, Bakersfield, CA 93306.