HAROLD W. MEEK
April 21, 1936 - December 24, 2019
On the evening of December 24, 2019, our beloved Harold Meek passed to eternal life. He had spent Christmas Eve with his family and was surrounded by their love.
Harold was born on April 21, 1936 in Mountain View, Oklahoma to parents Orval and Miley Meek. Harold moved to Bakersfield in 1958 to work with his brother, Leo, in the automotive industry. After 17 years with his brother's dealership, Harold joined Three-Way Chevrolet, later the Three-Way Automotive Group, in 1973. With his business prowess and entrepreneurial skill, he became General Manager just two years later, was made a partner shortly thereafter, and, in 1996, was appointed President/Dealer Operator. Under Harold's leadership, Three-Way Automotive Group was nationally recognized and awarded numerous industry awards. In addition, Harold received the prestigious TIME Magazine 2003 Quality Dealer Award, and for eight consecutive years, the General Motors' Jack Smith Dealer of the Year Award, all in recognition of his commitment to exceptional sales performance and superior customer service. Over his long career, he had also served on or chaired numerous state and regional automotive industry dealership associations.
Harold served on many foundation and non-profit boards over the years, including the Sacramento-based California Motor Car Dealers Association, the Bakersfield Police Department's Secret Witness program, and was past-president of the Greater Bakersfield New Car Dealers Association. Closest to his heart was youth education where he was instrumental in the establishment of the Greater Bakersfield New Car Dealers Association Scholarship Fund with the Bakersfield College Foundation. Harold was also a dedicated Republican and had been active in local, state, and national Republican politics.
After retiring in 2008, he enjoyed cheering on his Oklahoma Sooner football team, Friday night dinners with family, afternoons with his granddaughter, and watching NASCAR races on television with his son. Harold had a wonderful life with his wife, Kay, and recently celebrated 48 years of marriage on December 18th.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Leo and Collis. Harold will be missed and cherished by his wife, Kay; son, Mark Meek (Leann); daughters, Joi Turner (John), and Vivienne Koczor (Bob); four grandchildren, Cody Meek (Marah), Clint Meek, Jordan Turner (Ashleigh), and Julia Turner. He will especially be missed by his faithful puppy dog, Lillie.
Special thanks to Harold's wonderful doctors: Dr. Robert Laughlin, Dr. Charles Fritch, Dr. William Farr, and Dr. Ravi Patel.
A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, January 18th at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 900 H Street at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Bakersfield New Car Dealers Association Scholarship Fund payable to the Bakersfield College Foundation, 1801 Panorama Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93305.
