1/1
Harold W. Wise
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HAROLD W. WISE
August 14, 1927 - August 11, 2020

Harold W. Wise, 92, passed away at his home in Chiloquin, Ore. on August 11, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Harold was born August 14, 1927 in Delhi, Calif. to Lewis and Elizabeth Wise. He served in the US Navy during WWII.

Harold was an engineer for the telephone company in California for more than 32 years. He married Alva on Nov. 26, 1955 in Bakersfield, Calif. They lived there until retiring to Chiloquin, Ore. 1996. He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge including having served as Past Master. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite. Harold enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling all over the world.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Alva of Chiloquin, Ore., daughter, Shirley Helms, granddaughter, Stephanie Keigley, great granddaughters, Nicole and Megan Farris, four great-great grandchildren.

Viewing will be from 1pm to 5pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Hillcrest Mortuary, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93306. A funeral service will be at 10am on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Hillcrest Mortuary followed by interment. Condolences may be expressed online at www.cascadecremations.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
6613665766
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved