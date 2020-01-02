|
|
HARRIET LOUISE SHELDON
March 1, 1921 - December 3, 2019
Harriet Louise Sheldon, born in Bakersfield on March 1, 1921, passed away on December 3, 2019. She was 98 years old. She is survived by her brother Robert Sheldon M.D., her nephew William Sheldon, and three nieces Barbara Sheldon, Patricia Sheldon Smale, and Janice Sheldon.
Harriet attended Kern County Union High School (now BHS), San Jose State (BA) and College (now University) of the Pacific (MA). She later got her Marriage and Family Counseling license.
After college Harriet joined the Red Cross, serving in England, France, and Germany between 1945 and 1946. Upon returning home she taught two years at a junior college in Stockton, five years at the College of the Pacific, and then at Bakersfield Junior College. She retired in 1982 as Associate Dean of Counseling at BC.
Harriet was a great supporter of the Cancer Society, being a cancer survivor herself. For fifteen plus years she conducted a support group or cancer survivors. She traveled extensively throughout the world, including a trip around the world in the early 60's.
Harriet was best known as a coach and champion golfer. She won five Kern County Women's Championships in golf, set course records around the state, played in the state amateur tournament and qualified for one U.S. Women's National Amateur tournaments. She shot 164 in 1971 in the Women's Kern County Amateur golf championship, which stood as the 36-hole record for 25 years until 1996.
A celebration of life will be held at Rosewood Activity Center on January 4, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at 1301 New Stine Road.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020