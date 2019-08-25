Home

Harry Gifford Gray

Harry Gifford Gray Obituary

HARRY GIFFORD GRAY
November 11, 1931 - August 14, 2019

Harry Gifford Gray passed away peacefully August 14th with family by his side.

Harry was born to Giff and Hazel Gray on November 11th, 1931; raised with his sister Judith Bebout and young aunt Betty Little. Harry attended Horace Mann Elementary, Washington Junior High, and East High School, Class of 1949. Harry served overseas as an Air Force Sabor Jet Mechanic in 1950 during the Korean War. While serving, he married high school sweetheart, Helen Larrainzar. They had two children, Gary Gray and Cindy Gray Hayes. After the war, Harry returned to Bakersfield, working alongside his Basque father-in-law in the sheep business before his career as a craftsman and supervisor for thirty years with Pacific Bell. An avid outdoorsman, Harry camped, fished, and hunted in Oregon and Colorado with family and friends. He loved country music, reading and watching westerns, and sharing a beer with family. After his wife Helen passed, Harry married Jimmie Jones until widowed a second time when he married Diane Clarke.

Harry is survived by his wife and family, including his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Harry's life will be celebrated August 30th from 11:00 until 2:00 pm at the home of Jenna and Rey De Leon.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 25, 2019
