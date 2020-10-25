HARVEY E HOPKINS

August 4 , 1943 - October 13, 2020

Harvey Eugene Hopkins age 77, went home to be with the Lord on October 13, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA. Harvey was born on August 4 th , 1943 in Santa Paula, CA.

His parents were John Wesley Hopkins and Leona Hopkins. Harvey was married to Ola Marie Middlebrooks on October 19 th , 1962 in a Baptist church in Filmore, CA. Harvey worked in the oil industry as a foreman for Getty, Texaco, and other companies, holding various industry titles. Retiring around 2006.

He enjoyed listening to and programing police scanners, CB radios and watching old western tv programs. He was a member of Daybreak Baptist Church of Bakersfield.

Harvey is survived by wife Ola, sons Erik and Jeremy, brother Howard, grandson Wesley, several nieces, and a nephew.

Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Southwest 2739 Panama Lane on Tuesday, the 27 th at 11:00 am.