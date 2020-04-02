|
HARVIE HOWARD
March 12, 1953 - March 30, 2020
Harvie Howard, a loving and amazing husband, son, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather who looked out and took care of his family.
Harvie Howard, born March 12, 1953 to the parents of Barbara and Burl Howard and passed away at the age of 67 on Monday morning, March 30, 2020 inside of his home surrounded by the people he loved. Survived by his beautiful wife Christie, his three children Carolyn, Casey and Crystal, his three stepsons George, Billy and Carlos as well as eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Mr. Howard was born into a beautiful family with six siblings in Los Angeles, CA. From there Mr.
Howard had graduated from Arvin High School in 1972 and from there on, his career flourished. Harvie Howard then worked 45 years in the oilfields not counting the years working as a young teen.
Harvie Howard enjoyed many things like fishing, riding his Harley, bowling and spending precious time with his family. Harvie was the definition of what a hard working man should be. Out of his 45+ years of working, Harvie rarely took any days off. Yet Mr. Howard would always make the time to spend with his family. From taking his family to baseball games and many more adventures to driving around for an hour for that perfect fishing spot, Harvie was a family man full of adventure. He will be deeply missed.
Viewing will be held from 10:00am to 12:30pm on Saturday, April 4th held at Greenlawn Southwest Memorial Park. Services will follow.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020