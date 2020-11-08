HAYDEN "CONNOR" RAGLE

February 5, 1944 - October 31, 2020

Husband, father, grandfather, brother, minister, and golfer. Connor was born in Magness, Arkansas into a large family. He passed from this life into the arms of his Savior, with his family by his side. He lived his life for Jesus, providing for family, caring for others, preaching the gospel, and spreading joy. His love for his Lord led him to earn a minister's license, then travel to churches to speak of God's love. His enjoyment of golf found him on many courses including Valley Rose, where he scored a hole-in-one. He retired as Branch Manager at Berkeley Farms, becoming a full time "Pops" to three wonderful grandchildren.

Connor loved his family deeply and passionately. He spoke of God's love, the promise of Heaven, and the joy of life. He prayed for them in their presence and when they weren't aware.

Connor fought a years long battle with Alzheimer's, never letting it defeat him, responding with love, song, humor and bringing joy to those around him.

Connor is survived by his beautiful bride, Alethia Ragle, son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Kelly Ragle, daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren, Lori, Scott, Joseph, Annaliese, and William Spielman.

A celebration of his life will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Valley Baptist Church Campus at 5500 Olive Drive in Bakersfield, CA.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association to help find a cure.