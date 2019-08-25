|
HAYWOOD (WOODY) B. BAGWELL JR.
1928 - 2019
Haywood (Woody) B. Bagwell Jr. of Bakersfield, CA, passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2019 at the age of 90.
Woody was born in Charlotte, NC in 1928. He graduated from Spartanburg High School in 1946 and continued on to earn a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from Clemson University. He received his MDiv from San Francisco Theological Seminary and was ordained as a Presbyterian minister in January 1960.
Woody married Cecile in 1957. Together they served as Presbyterian missionaries in Pakistan during the 1960s. Upon returning to the States, Woody received a M.Ed. from CSU Fresno and began a teaching career with Bakersfield City School District. He retired in 1990.
Cecile died in February of this year. Woody is survived by his children: Bruce of Bakersfield and his children Tayler, Shaefer, Bryce and Noah; Bobi (David) of Roanoke, VA and their sons Luke, Timothy and Ian; Steve (Rosalind) of Waxhaw, NC and their daughter Laura; his sisters Catherine of Colfax, NC and Robina of Clarkston, MI.
Woody will be warmly remembered for his frequent puns and great sense of humor, his love for and loyalty to his family, his friendly smile, and especially his deep and devoted love for the Lord Jesus. In the last period of his life he looked forward to dancing with his beloved Cecile again, this time in the presence of Jesus, and to experience all that heaven has to offer.
Woody and Cecile loved to open their home and provide hospitality and fellowship to missionaries on home assignment or who were passing through Bakersfield.
The family wishes to thank Woody and Cecile's extended family, friends, fellow church members and colleagues who have so lovingly supported them through the years.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31st at 2:00 at Trinity Anglican Church, 11300 Campus Park Dr, Bakersfield, Fr. Karl Dietze officiating. The reception will be held at 3:30 in Westminster Hall at First Presbyterian Church, 1705 17th St.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Anglican Church, First Presbyterian Church, Global Teams or Hoffman Hospice.