HAZEL FANUCCHI
September 29, 1928 - February 10, 2020
Hazel Fanucchi passed away surrounded by loved ones on February 10th, 2020.
Hazel was born on September 29, 1928 in Bakersfield where she lived her entire life. She was known for her common-sense approach to enjoying life and loved being around friends and family. She was the matriarch of the family at numerous holidays and special occasions.
Hazel was also passionate about playing cards with family and friends and enjoying a meal with them at Wool Growers or Mexicali. We will miss the advice on life that she gave during these times greatly.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 70 years, Angelo Fanucchi, as well as her father Giuseppe Del Papa, mother Lena Del Papa, and brother Robert Del Papa. She is survived by her three children: Linda Limi, Debra Burke, and Larry Fanucchi. She is also survived by her three grandchildren Denise Limi-Garcia, Michelle Limi, and Michael Burke; and three great grandchildren Isabella Garcia, Gianna Garcia, and Nick Garcia who she showered with much love and attention. Hazel will also be greatly missed by her sister Diane Butkiewicz, and the many nephews & nieces, cousins, and friends including Mark Del Papa, Stan Del Papa, Steve Del Papa, David Del Papa, Joseph Butkiewicz, Erica Butkiewicz, Frank Del Papa, Evelyn Del Papa, Debi Del Papa and Pati Del Papa for the time and attention she gifted them.
Hazel's burial ceremony will be held at 11:00 AM on February 15th at Greenlawn Southwest Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are most welcome to attend. Prior to her death, Hazel requested that in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be given to the Italian Heritage Dante Association where she was a lifelong member.
Rest in peace, Hazel, for you are much loved and never forgotten.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 13, 2020