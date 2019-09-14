Home

Hazell Louise Blaylock

Hazell Louise Blaylock Obituary

My Beautiful Wife
HAZELL LOUISE BLAYLOCK
July 20, 1946 - September 3, 2019

Hazell Louise Blaylock was born on July 20, 1946 in Wesley, CA., and passed away September 3, 2019.

Born to Emmett and Moselle Brumley. Louise grew up in Odessa, Texas.

She is survived by her loving husband Lonnie that she met in Santa Maria, CA and married in 1971. Their 2 sons, Richard (Ann), Jack (Brian) and her granddaughter Misty Dawn Blaylock.

Louise was a great wife, mother and grandmother loved by all. Louise was a member of the Women's Club Of Bakersfield. Louise had two lifelong friends Christy Putnam and Beverly Olague that were like sisters to her.

In lieu of flowers please donate to a cancer fund of your choice. We thank the Doctors at AIS Cancer Center and the Kern River Transitional Care for taking good care of her in her time of need.

Services will be held at 10 AM at Mission Family Mortuary, 531 California Ave, on September 18, 2019.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 14, 2019
