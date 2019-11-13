|
HAZEN LLOYD MCNINCH "MAC"
May 13, 1930 - October 31, 2019
A good life is not measured by one's days, but by how those days are used. Hazen Lloyd McNinch (Mac) had a very good life. Hazen was Joan's husband for nearly 65 years. Together, they raised five children - Christopher, Stacey, Andrew, Amy and Melissa - and he was a wonderful dad. And, his life was blessed with three grandchildren, six great grandchildren and, just this year, his first great-great granddaughter. The McNinch home was filled with family, friends and a lot of fun. Just the way Dad would have it.
Hazen was known as "Mac" to many. He was a friend, mentor, coach, and father-figure to those he connected with through work, the community and sports, especially baseball and football. Mac was a regular at Taft High School sporting events and loved supporting young athletes as they competed and grew in their skills. At home there was always a sporting event to watch - Notre Dame and Patriots football, the Yankees and Red Socks (teams he traveled by train to see as a young man growing up in Maine), women's college softball and, of course, the Little League World Series.
Hazen Lloyd McNinch was born May 13, 1930 to Myron and Irma McNinch. Much of his childhood was spent on Spring Street in Portland, Maine. It was there Hazen meet Eddie Gillander and Eddie Madden who would become the lifelong bicoastal pals Mac visited and who visited him at his home in Taft. Life in Maine nurtured Hazen's love of the ocean and of seafood. It was also in Maine that his love of sports grew, earning Hazen "All New England" honors in both football and basketball in high school. After entertaining scholarships to both Michigan State and Boston College, Hazen instead decided to join the United States Navy when he graduated from Portland High School in 1948.
The Navy took Mac to Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida where he served as a publicist for the Blue Angels and continued playing football. He then deployed to the battleship, the USS Iowa, acting as a communications officer while serving tours of duty in the South Pacific, Japan, and Korea during the Korean War. Honorably discharged in 1952, Mac traveled with shipmate, Ben Hunt, to Coalinga, California to visit Ben's grandmother. He decided to stay in Coalinga, attending college and serving as a volunteer fireman and paramedic.
It was in Coalinga that Hazen met and married Joan, beginning the next phase of his life. In 1955 he took an accounting position with Standard Oil Company. This position that would take his young family to Taft, California in 1957. He would live in Taft for the next 63 years of his life, working for Standard Oil Company until 1971, when he became property administrator at Elk Hills Naval Petroleum Reserve for the US Department of Energy. He retired in 1994.
Mac began coaching the Westside Little League Cardinals in 1958, taking his teams to league, county, and divisional championships over twelve years. In 1987 he was inducted into the Westside Little League Hall of Fame for his contributions to youth baseball. Mac was tapped to coach baseball again in 1974, taking the head coaching position for men's baseball at Taft Community College. At TC he even coached players who had played on his Little League Cardinal teams. Mac finished his stint at TC in 1978, when a permanent coach was hired.
Another passion for Mac was football officiating. Beginning in 1960, Mac officiated high school and community college, eventually moving up through the ranks to Division 1 college football. He taught the football officiating course at Bakersfield College, a course required for high school officials, and supported JC officials by organizing and supervising the community college group as well. Officiating in the Pacific Coast Athletic Association took Mac across California and the western states. Joan often traveled alongside Mac to college football games. He was honored for his 30 years of service by the Kern County Officials Association in 1992 and finished his career with the PCAA in Division 1 college football officiating in 1986.
Hazen L. McNinch lived 89 years, blessing his beloved family and all who had the chance to know, befriend, or learn from his example. He has left so many better off than before he came into their lives. His spirit is imprinted on so many hearts.
Hazen is survived by his wife Joan. They loved each other dearly and together supported one another through the joy and sorrow that inevitably come with such a full life. Theirs was truly a partnership in the wonderful life they lived together. Hazen is also survived by his son, Andrew (Christy), and daughters Stacey (David), Amy and Melissa (Daryl), as well as daughter-in-law, Tammie (Christopher); his grandchildren Zachary (Stephanie), Anthony (Lauren) and Tera Motz; Zachary's children, Reese and Luke, Anthony's son Mason, and Tera's daughters Dayle, Anna, and Willow. Dad was pre-deceased by a son, Christopher Hazen (2018) and a daughter, Lorraine Diane (1962).
A service honoring Hazen Lloyd McNinch will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Taft, California. Final commitment will be Tuesday, November 19th at 10:45 at the Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, California. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mac's name to the ASPCA or any local animal shelter. Dad so loved his dogs!
