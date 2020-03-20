|
HEAROLD DEWEY TOBEY
March 22, 1933 - February 29, 2020
Hearold was born in Magazine, Arkansas to Jesse and Niva Tobey. When Hearold was in 5th grade he had to leave school to work on the family farm. He went into the Army in 1953 the same year he married his wife Lois (Tootsie) and was stationed in Tacoma, Washington.
After moving to Bakersfield, Hearold worked at McCarthy Tank & Steel for 19 years. Also during that time he enjoyed constructing dune buggies and building racing motorcycles for his son Ron.
In 1975 Hearold was determined to create his own business so he built a hydra-crane and began Tobey's Welding and Hydra Crane business and was very successful working in the oilfields until his retirement in 1997.
Hearold enjoyed fishing, camping and home improvements.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Lois, son Ron, daughter in law Claudia, grandkids Kyle and Jodi and great-grandkids Kaden, Kendall, Knox and Kynnadi.
In honor of his request there will be no services.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 20, 2020