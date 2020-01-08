|
|
HEATHER (WOOD) TAYLOR
September 9, 1974 - December 17, 2019
Heather (Wood) Taylor was born to Don and Cathy Wood on September 9, 1974 and passed from this earth on December 17, 2019.
Heather attended local schools and graduated from South High School, where she played softball and danced with the Rebelettes.
She started Hall Ambulance in 1994 in the MediVan division and moved to the ambulance division soon after. She became a Paramedic in 2004 and held this title till her passing.
She is preceded in death by grandparents, Ted and Rosa Richards and Wilson and Mayselle Wood.
She is survived by parents Don and Cathy Wood; husband of 21 years David Taylor; son Zachary Taylor and daughters Alisa Taylor and Brittanie Todd; 6 grandchildren; brothers Darren and wife Wendy, nephews Jacob and Noah; Blake and wife Stephanie, niece Brooklyn and nephew Austin; niece Linda Graham. Her extended family includes aunts and uncles, Dennis and Karen Richards, Don and Margie Richards, Ken and Tina Wood, and Patricia Haynes.
Would like to recognize her Hall Ambulance family and Mrs. Hall, for all they have done for Heather, and her amazing gal pals who were there for her even before her illness!!!!
Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, January 13, at Greenlawn SW, in the chapel.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020