Hedy Joan Gather
Hedy passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Bakersfield, California at the age of 71. Hedy was born and raised in Bakersfield. In 1972, Hedy married the love of her life Robert Gather. They built a beautiful life together with their children. Hedy always enjoyed her family and loved entertaining. Hedy worked for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools. She was also employed as a school bus driver with the Panama Buena Vista Union School District for 19 years up until her retirement. Upon retirement, Hedy and Robert moved to the Oregon Coast. They bought a beautiful home there and thoroughly enjoyed their time together. Hedy is preceded in death by her father and mother, Irving and Georgia Pesante, her daughter Bridgette Helt, and by her husband Robert Gather. Hedy is survived by her sons Kevin Moore and his wife Bernadette, Robby Gather and his wife Becky, step-son Ron Gather and his wife Sandy, and step-daughter Robin Salvador, nine grandchildren, Eric Berger, Mitchell Salvador, Boston and Bridina Helt, Mikayla, Bryson, and Cayden Gather, Lucas Gather, Cloee Moore, great grandson Jeffrey Artacho, and by her dear friends Terry and Charlotte Robertson. She is also survived by her special niece Debbie Fullerton, and nieces Laura Reynolds, Rhonda Remalia, and nephew Joe Gather. Visitation will be held on Thursday May 16th from 4-8 pm and Chapel Service will be on Friday May 17th at 1pm at Greenlawn Mortuary 3700 River Blvd in Bakersfield, Ca.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 14, 2019