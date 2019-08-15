|
HELEN BLACKHAWK
September 16, 1924 - August 10, 2019
Helen Blackhawk was born on September 16, 1924, in Stuart, Oklahoma, to William (W.A.) and Lena Box. She was reunited with her loved ones in Heaven on August 10, 2019. Helen was the only girl out of 6 children. When Helen was 7, her little brother Junior died of pneumonia and her mother died two months later. Helen became the mother of the house caring for her dad and 4 brothers until W.A. married again a few years later and was blessed with a half brother and sister.
She married John Clinton Blackhawk on February 6, 1946 in Oklahoma and moved to California where she and John worked at various grocery stores around the area. John was the butcher and Helen was the meat wrapper. In the late 60's, they acquired their own meat market inside Modern Way Market, and she worked there until she retired at 70 in 1995.
Helen spent her retirement doing visitations, going to and helping with church functions, spending time with family here, and making trips to Oklahoma whenever possible. She loved to be around people. She was a member of Crossover church of Rosedale for over 40 years (formally known as Temple Baptist and First Baptist of Rosedale.) She is preceded in death by her parents W.A. and Lena Blackhawk, husband John Blackhawk, daughter Pam Myers, great granddaughter Kyndall Myers, brothers Dwain, William, Harold, and Paul, half-brother Tommy, and half-sister Darlene.
She is survived by her son Clinton Blackhawk and wife Cindy, son-in-law Dennis Myers and wife Holly, grandchildren Carly (Casey), John, Brian (Tracy), Matthew (April), Evan, 8 great-grandchildren: Liam and Jude Ploeger, Katelyn, Riley, Brianna, Laken, and Kymbria Myers, Coby Elliott, 2 great-great-grandchildren: Remmington and Berkley McDonald, many other precious family members here and in Oklahoma, and her special church family.
Services will be held on Monday, August 19, with graveside at Greenlawn Mortuary, 3700 River Blvd. 9:00 AM, and a Memorial at Crossover Church of Rosedale, 18210 Rosedale Hwy. 11:00 AM.