HELEN CATHERINE TERNDRUP
April 15, 1931 - June 30, 2019
Helen Catherine (Cappello) Terndrup of Bakersfield, California, passed away at age 88 on June 30, 2019. Helen was born on April 15, 1931 in Mojave, California, to Lena and Faust Cappello. She was raised in Mojave where she attended school and helped her immigrant father and Italian-American mother, working in their cafe and motel. In 1949, she graduated from Antelope Valley High School in Lancaster, California before attending Lufkins Business College in Bakersfield.
In 1950, at age 19, Helen married Donald Crosby Terndrup at the old St. Mary's of the Desert Church in Mojave. Three years later, she and Don moved their young and growing family to Bakersfield. For nearly twenty years, Don farmed crops in Lamont and Maricopa with Helen's father and brother, Faust and Jerry Cappello. Meanwhile, Helen served her family as a homemaker and stay-at-home mother until the youngest of their seven children entered the first grade at St. Francis School. In 1970, she began working outside the home, first as a credit clerk for Montgomery Ward before proceeding to serve as an instructional assistant for the Special Education program at West High School and later as a legal assistant for Young Wooldridge attorneys.
Helen was a beloved wife, loving mother and grandmother, loyal friend, and devout woman of faith. She and Don were married for 68 years before Don passed away on November 23, 2018. Like her parents, Helen was an excellent cook and always prepared enough food to feed her family of nine and a friend or two of her children. Like her mother, Helen was a skilled needle worker; she belonged to the same sewing circle for over 60 years with lifelong friends from her first neighborhood after moving to Bakersfield in 1953. Helen supported the local Catholic schools her children attended as treasurer of the St. Francis Mothers Club and co-treasurer (with Don) of the Garces Parents Club. She and Don also served their faith community as eucharistic ministers for St. Philip the Apostle Church. Finally, Helen was an avid reader who, according to family legend and lore, read every book in the Mojave Public Library during her childhood.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Karen Dickerson, Jan Roberts, and Maria Terndrup; her sons, Terrence, Christopher, Anthony, and Eric Terndrup; her sisters-in-law, Priscilla Enderlin and Rose Marie Baxter; her grandchildren, Jeff Powell, Cara Agustin, Jaime Trassare, Jeremy Roberts, Shelly Robinson, Justin Roberts, Michael Terndrup, Haley Terndrup, Colin Terndrup, Daniel Terndrup, John Terndrup, and William Terndrup; and great-grandchildren, Mia, Ava, Loic, and Jackson Powell; Talin and Saben Agustin; Paul Trassare; Emmeline, Addison, and Joseph Roberts; Brayden and Kaylynne Robinson; Claire Roberts; Luke and Jack Terndrup. Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Don; her brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Lorraine Cappello; her sister, Norma Cappello; and her son-in-law, Wyman Dickerson.
Helen's children and grandchildren express heartfelt gratitude to Lydia, Bert, the Nobleza family, and all staff at Dean's Care Villa who attended to both Helen and Don with compassionate and quality care over the last five years. Donations in memory of Helen to the Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County are welcome and appreciated [https://www.adakc.org/donate-in-memory-or-in-honor].
Friends and family will gather to pray the Rosary at 9:30 am before a funeral Mass at 10:00 am, concelebrated by Monsignors Ronald Swett, Michael Braun and Perry Kavookjian, on Friday, August 16 at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 7100 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield. The funeral home is Doughty Calhoun O'Meara, 1100 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, (661) 324-982.