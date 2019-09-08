|
HELEN DOROTHY (DOLLY) FAST KRAFVE
June 18, 1933 - August 31, 2019
Born June 18, 1933 to Henry and Bertha Fast in Henderson, Nebraska, Jesus called her home August 31, 2019.
When Dolly was young, her parents relocated to Portland Oregon where she grew up. Dolly met Ralph Krafve at their high school in Portland, Oregon and they married December 26, 1953. They had two children, Jeffrey Adam and Jan Marie. After a severe case of Valley Fever and heart failure in her late twenties, she did a lot of needlework, knitting, crocheting, and crafts. She loved going to Avila and Pismo Beach. Her love of music showed as she sang in choirs all her life and played the piano. She was the organist in her church for 12 years and was involved as a leader in Bible Study Fellowship for 13 years. She brought her joy to all family gatherings where she was the designated photographer. Dolly always had an extraordinary way of making family dinners and holidays special for family and friends. She was devoted to her faith and she loved her family.
Dolly was preceded in death by her husband Ralph just after celebrating their 63rd wedding anniversary, her daughter Jan Krafve, her father and mother, brother Bob Fast, and sister Virginia Hallock.
She is survived by her son Jeff and daughter-in-law Marti, grandchildren Kristianne Jaegers (Kevin), Jon Krafve, and Chelsea Krafve, great-grandsons Kaleb Jaegers, Kameron Jaegers, and Benyahmin Krafve, sister Marge Haugen-Hamel, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Brookdale Senior Living and Hoffman Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. Dolly will be deeply missed by her family but is now reunited with Ralph in Heaven and we rejoice for her.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13th from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 8, 2019