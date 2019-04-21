|
HELEN HENTON
September 6, 1939 - January 26, 2019
Helen Henton passed from this life, with sister, Judy Harris, at her side, to join mother and father, Vera and Russell Henton; sister, Marian Baker; brother, Lee.
Survived by son, James; sister Judy; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graduate of EBHS in 1957. Member of LDS Church, 2nd Ward.
Celebration of life on Wednesday April 24, at Rosewood Health Center, 10:00 -11:00. RSVP Judy (661) 831-7613.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 21, 2019