Beloved wife, mother and Oma is home with our Lord at the age of 85. Helen passed away peacefully with her family by her side.
Born as Hiltje to Pier and Grace Tjaarda in Echten, The Netherlands, she was the third of twelve children. She immigrated with her family to the United States through Ellis Island in June of 1952 and became a U.S. citizen.
Dewey Kootstra read a story in the newspaper about a large family with 12 children who had just arrived in New York from the Netherlands and were heading west to settle in Bellflower, California where he lived. He and his brother went to the train station to welcome them when they arrived. A year and a half later Helen and Dewey were married on January 19, 1954 and together they had five children: Howard, Perrin, Gaylene, Marlene and Joy. They lived in Bellflower, North Hollywood and Sun Valley, CA until they moved to Bakersfield in 1977 to be closer to their dairy business.
Helen loved serving the Lord by singing in the church choir and using her talents as a seamstress, creating numerous elaborate costumes and decorative banners for church productions. The Bakersfield Californian called her the "Betsy Ross of Bakersfield" for sewing an awe inspiring 30 by 50 foot American flag that covered the entire interior front of the sanctuary of the Bakersfield Christian Life Center. She also sewed for her family making a wedding dress and bridesmaids dresses for her daughter's wedding as well as many dresses and pajamas for her grandchildren. A camera was never far from the hands of Helen as she enjoyed taking thousands of pictures of family, church and school events. She also enjoyed photographing flowers in her garden to capture the joy she found in God's creation.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Kootstra, sister Joyce Kootstra, brothers Homer and Harm Tjaarda, and grandchildren Jackson and Ayden. She is survived by 8 siblings, 5 children, 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Her children are Howard and Elaine Kootstra, Perrin and Laina Kootstra, Gaylene and Dale Colburn, Marlene and Eric Burell, and Joy and William Morrow. Her grandchildren are Brian, Kyle, Jenna, Brittney, Erin, Chelsea, Ciena, Mackenzie, Chris, Spencer, Adyson, Carter, Ali, and Maxwell. Her great-grandchildren are Linkyn, Landon, Lainey, Hunter, Livey, Caleb, Clyde, and Bennett.
Helen will be remembered for her bright smile, servant's heart and boundless love for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the .
Family and friends from out of town are directed to: Hampton Inn & Suites Bakersfield - Hwy 58 and Weedpatch Hwy. 7941 E Brundage Ln, Bakersfield, CA, 93307 661-321-9424
A service will be held on Saturday March 14th at 11 am at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Road in East Bakersfield.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 9, 2020