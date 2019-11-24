|
HELEN L. GAFNER
1926 - 2019
Helen Gafner was born in Bakersfield, California on August 2, 1926 to Andrew & Mary (Mertz) Barling. Helen was married to Roy Gafner for over 50 years and together they raised their children Richard and Karen. Helen was a Secretary at Wasco High School for over 20 years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother lovingly known as Gigi. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren who were the love of her life. Helen passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Bakersfield, California.
She is survived by her children Richard Paslay (Maxine) and Karen Long; grandchildren Erin Henderson, Ryan Paslay, Jeff Long and Jennifer Long and 13 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11am Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Peters Funeral Home Chapel in Wasco.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Riverwalk Assisted Living and Hoffmann Hospice for their love and care provided to Helen.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hoffmann Hospice.
Please send condolences to the family and sign the family's guestbook at www.PetersFuneralHomes.com .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 24, 2019