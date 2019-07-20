Home

Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home - New Braunfels
189 N Seguin Avenue
New Braunfels, TX 78130
(830) 625-3434
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home - New Braunfels
189 N Seguin Avenue
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Helen Louise (Kilbourn) Banks


1950 - 2019
Helen Louise (Kilbourn) Banks Obituary

HELEN LOUISE BANKS
January 13, 1950 - March 13, 2019

Helen Louise Banks passed away, surrounded by friends and family, on March 13, 2019 at Kirkwood Manor in care of Hope Hospice. She was 69.

A memorial will be held on August 3, 2019 at the Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, New Braunfels, Tx at 1pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of a beautiful human being. Flowers are welcome, but donations to your local animal shelter/rescue on her behalf are encouraged.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 20, 2019
