HELEN LOUISE BANKS
January 13, 1950 - March 13, 2019
Helen Louise Banks passed away, surrounded by friends and family, on March 13, 2019 at Kirkwood Manor in care of Hope Hospice. She was 69.
A memorial will be held on August 3, 2019 at the Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, New Braunfels, Tx at 1pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of a beautiful human being. Flowers are welcome, but donations to your local animal shelter/rescue on her behalf are encouraged.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 20, 2019