HELEN LOUISE KISER
October 17, 1930 - December 24, 2019
Graveside Service for Helen Louise Kiser, only 89, is scheduled for Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Southwest Mortuary, Panama Lane. Helen was born at home in Wetumka, Oklahoma to Homer and Annes Barnes. She was #11, the last girl, in the small family of 14...living a simple life in comparison to today's standards. Helen was a happy, fun-loving girl, her long, dark brown, natural curly hair enhanced her beautiful brown eyes. Being the baby girl to sisters and brothers much older and already working to help the family with financial support, Helen received a lot of extra love and pampering. Helping pick cotton with the rest of the family was more of a picnic than a chore for her.
Helen loved and excelled in school making straight A's, English being her favorite subject. She received numerous awards for her beautiful handwriting and essays. She completed the eleventh grade on the honor roll but as fate would have it, she fell in love with Bob Kiser, her handsome country neighbor shortly before beginning her twelfth year. Their families had been country neighbors for many years, but it wasn't until Bob returned home from the Army and spotted her at the movie house one Saturday night that it sparked an instant everlasting love for each other! Their wedding was small but very memorable! Helen's older sister Mildred was her witness and Bob's younger brother Curtis stood up with him and they have shared many funny stories of how they had to start over with their vows due to Curtis making them laugh. When they celebrated their 50th anniversary at the Bakersfield Country Club with their five children, grandchildren and many guest as their witnesses, Mildred was a surprise guest from Oklahoma and stood next to Helen once again as they renewed their vows. Helen and Bob enjoyed another 10 years together before his passing a few months after their 60th anniversary.
Helen and Bob were very excited when they had their first child, Bobby Kiser, Jr. and a few short years later along came Monica, followed by twins Randy and Sandy and finally another daughter, Darla to complete their family dream, all five children born and raised in Oklahoma until 1963. When Helen received word from her sister in Bakersfield that a heavy equipment operator position, (which was Bob's specialty) was open at Oilfield Construction, it didn't take much discussion. They packed up us five kids and loaded the station wagon and moved to Bakersfield where they made their permanent home. Moma missed all her other siblings but quickly felt at home in Bakersfield. She was the family rock! Daily chores of cooking, cleaning, helping us five kids with homework and playing her favorite game of scrabble consumed her days. Moma had supper on the table every night as daddy walked through the door, tired but smiling from ear to ear when he saw her. She made the best pinto beans and cornbread; we all crave to this day! Moma and daddy insisted that all seven of us sit down for supper together each night which we are thankful for to this day! Great memories were made at the supper table! Moma managed to keep us five kids in check with her simple words "I'll tell your dad when he gets home"...and many times she forgot, however we all experienced a few whippings while growing up but none of us would exchange our wonderful, happy, healthy childhood for anything!
After Helen and Bob become empty-nesters, and Bob retired from OFC they spent their final employment years working together for J.L. Dandy Company. Moma was right by daddy's side 24-7, the exact place he loved her to be. They had fun working together but after permanent retirement, Bob spent each day pampering Helen with coffee in bed, frequent trips to Molly J's for breakfast or lunch and lots of afternoon naps. Needless to say, moma was spoiled in her senior years and loved every minute of it, as much as daddy loved it, until his passing, leaving her lonely and heartbroken. We know the moment she took that last breath in her sleep in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve they were shouting "Hallelujah-Together Again!"
Helen became a Christian at the age of 40, shortly after losing her mother to cancer, and her faith in the Lord saw her through the loss of Bob, her grandsons Donnie Kiser and Roy Roberts, Jr. and all her siblings. We were blessed to have our moma with us for ten years after daddy passed and we all continued to spoil her! We finally persuaded her to move from the big home her and daddy had shared for years into the small, senior independent living apartment. She enjoyed the walks to the dining room, meeting such nice people and playing Bingo every chance she got. Unfortunately due to Emphysema, her time there was short. Moma, we miss your sweet spirit and unconditional love! See You In Heaven!
Those remaining to cherish her memory include her five children, Bob Kiser (Monica), Monica Rines (Jim), Randy Kiser (Susan), Sandy Kiser (Debbie) and Darla Hylton (Phil). Grandchildren Traci Kiser, Brian Kiser, Christy Wilson, Jennifer Kiser, Carrie Kiser, Jerrad Kiser, Katie Kiser, Crystal Kiser, Lacy Pretzer, Brandy Gunter, Josh King and Kristy Clark along with 29 Great grandchildren and 3 Great, Great grandchildren, 3 dear sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews, all that loved her dearly!
Pallbearers include her sons Bob Kiser, Randy Kiser, Sandy Kiser, and grandsons Brian Kiser, Jerrad Kiser, Blake Garrett, Hunter Garrett, and Josh King.