HELEN "MEMAW" LOUISE MATHIS (TUBBS)
April 1, 1938 - February 2, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Helen "Memaw" Louise Mathis (Tubbs) announces her passing on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the age of 81 years.
Helen will be lovingly remembered by her children, Jimmy, Greg, Karen, Carolyn, and Emily. Helen will also be forever remembered by her 12 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and sisters, Mary and Mattie.
Helen is predeceased by her husband James Mathis and son Jamey Mathis.
A celebration of Helen's life will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at Apostolic Tabernacle, 8901 Weedpatch Hwy, Bakersfield, with Pastor Dennis Mantooth officiating.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 18, 2020