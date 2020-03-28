|
HENRY B. CHAVEZ, JR.
February 2, 1936 - March 18, 2020
Our beloved, Henry B. Chavez, Jr. was born on February 2, 1936 to Henry Chavez and Helen Spindle Chavez in Albuquerque, NM. He died on March 18, 2020 at Keck Medical Center of USC in Los Angeles, CA from complications after a heart attack, with his son and his wife by his side.
Henry received his BS and MS in Biology at New Mexico State University and his PhD in Plant Pathology at the University of Arizona in Tucson, AZ. After three years as head of the University of Arizona's plant disease clinic, Henry went to work at Upjohn as technology research representative for the southwestern states. In 1970, he became Vice President of Superior Farming Company and under his leadership the company went from 4,000-acres in the San Joaquin Valley, to 50,000-acres including land in Coachella Valley, Northern Mexico, Arizona, Chile, and a joint venture in Europe. Henry and his management team were among the first private-sector groups to enter China, shortly after President Nixon commenced diplomatic relations.
In 1984, Governor Deukmejian appointed Henry to the California Horse Racing Board. During his tenure he served two terms as Chairman. In 1990, Henry, his wife Lydia, and Mario Jauregui started Spindle Cooling in San Luis, AZ which recently celebrated its 30-year anniversary.
Henry was very active in the community. He was involved with the San Luis, AZ Chamber of Commerce, President of the Port of Entry User's Organization, and a member of the Navy League and Elk's Club. In 2008 he was named one of Yuma, AZ top 10 Most Influential Hispanics, for his positive contributions to his community. In 2019, the city of San Luis named the street adjacent to Spindle Cooling in his honor.
Henry is survived by his brother David, his wife Lydia, his 6 children, her 3 children, 25 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and innumerable nieces and nephews who all love and will miss him. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Judy Chavez, Patricia Sanchez, and Geraldine Gonzales, his daughter Cynthia Ann Chavez and son Henry Arthur Chavez. Henry loved his family, his work, dancing, traveling, and good wine. He will be missed greatly.
Henry's burial will occur March 28, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery-Northwest, in Bakersfield, California, with plans for memorials to be held after several months, when all friends and family will be invited to attend, in Bakersfield, CA and in Yuma, AZ. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the or to St. Jude's Hospital in Henry's honor would be a fitting tribute.