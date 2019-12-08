|
HENRY L. CONTRERAS
August 29, 1931 - December 3, 2019
Dad was born in Bakersfield, CA on August 29, 1931 to Esquipula and Pauline Contreras. He attended East Bakersfield High School, where he was on the boxing team. It was also where he met the love of his life Aurora Mora. They were married shortly after and never left each other's side for the next 65 years, until her passing on Mother's Day 2016. Out of this union came 7 children, 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was a hardworking man that adored his wife and loved his children. Dad worked at Bakersfield College where he retired as Senior Groundsman after nearly 30 years. He and mom loved camping at Pismo Beach, and did so for more than 40 Years. They also loved to cruise around in dad's truck to Hart Park, or drive to Lamont and stop off at Root Beer King. In town, you could often find them at Bill Lee's or Casa Munoz, which were two of their favorite places. They were truly inseparable. Upon mom's passing, dad missed her terribly and talked about her every day. We are all comforted and at peace knowing they are back together with their first born son Henry Contreras Jr.
Dad is preceded in death by his true love, our mom Aurora, son Henry Contreras Jr., and his parents. All of whom he could not wait to be reunited with.
He is survived by his children Yvonne and Elias Salcido, Irene and Albert Arismendez, Steve and Marina Contreras, Patsy Contreras, Susie and Tony Guevara, and John Contreras. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who all loved and will miss their Tata. Brother Art Contreras, his wife Rita, along with their children and families, along with many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Pallbearers will be his seven grandsons who will lay their Tata to rest alongside their precious Nana. Kenneth and Christopher Contreras, Sam and Michael Salcido, A.J. Arismendez, Steven Junior Contreras and Robert Zamora.
Services will be held at the Celebration of Life Center at Greenlawn Southwest 2739 Panama Ln. Visitation will be held Wednesday December 11th 4-8PM, with the Rosary to be recited at 6PM. Graveside Service to be held on Thursday December 12th, at 10AM.
Rest in Peace Dad, give Mom and Henry Jr. hugs from all of us.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019