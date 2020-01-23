|
HENRY LARRY HOLGUIN
November 25, 1928 - January 16, 2020
Henry Larry Holguin, 91, of Nipomo, CA, passed away surrounded by the love of his family on January 16, 2020, after a short battle with lung cancer. Devoted husband to Carolina and a loving father to 10 children, Henry was born in Tulare, CA to parents, Anna and Joseph, on November 25, 1928.
After proudly serving in the Navy, Henry married Carolina in 1950 and so began the role of husband and father. His commitment to his family and strong work ethic played the most significant part in Henry's success, raising ten children. Even with his tough, at times exterior, he had an incredible gift to cultivate friendships making all feel welcome. Over the years, many family and friends passed through the homestead and looked up to Henry as their father figure. He fiercely loved his children and grandchildren, enjoying their visits and adventuring outdoors with his sons whenever possible. All admired the many skills and talents of Henry, from his welding and building projects to cutting cords of wood on the weekends well into his 80's! He will always be remembered for his soft heart, generosity, and the ability to tell the best stories with a twinkle in his eye and the biggest grin as he held everyone's attention. Everyone loved it!
In addition to his wife, Carolina, Henry is survived by his children: Cynthia, Ivy, Felicia, Brendan, Irene, Paul, Wanema, Damien, and Amiel. Sons-in-Law; Gary and Steve and Daughters-In-Law; Cheryl, Tammy, Briana, and Diana. 16 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, including one great, great-grandchild. Brothers; Monty and Sonny and Sisters; Lois Manfredi and Babe Candalaria, and all of his nieces and nephews. His son, Fabian, and brothers, Joe and Richard, preceded him in death.
A Funeral Mass with military honors will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, January 28, at St. Joseph's in Nipomo, California. "Dad" will be laid to rest at the Bakersfield National Military Cemetery in Arvin, CA, on Wednesday, January 29, at 2:00 pm. A celebration of Henry's life will follow immediately after.