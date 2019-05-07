|
Celebration of the Life of
HENRY MARSHALL GODFREY SPENCER III, (BUTCH)
Sunrise, May 8, 1950 - Sunset, May 1, 2019
Bakersfield, CA
Reflections of a Beautiful Life On May 1, 2019, a beautiful life came to an end. Such was the homegoing of Henry Marshall Godfrey Spencer III, born May 8, 1950 in Bakersfield, CA, to the late Henry Marshall Godfrey Spencer Jr, (Doon) and Earlene Ruth Wilson. Butch received his education in the local schools, including Bakersfield Junior College. On November 4, 1977, Butch married Gilda Marion Strawder, their union blessed them with two sons, Henry Marshall Godfrey Spencer IV and Tyler James Alan Spencer. There was never a father more proud than Butch of his two sons. Marvelle Alan Donte Strawder II although his nephew, in his heart was his third son and Nikki and Whitley the daughters he never had. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, son, brother (in-law), nephew, cousin, uncle and friend.
Butch was an avid reader and music connoisseur with a memory to match. If you asked Butch to describe his perfect day he would quickly say, barbequing, cooking in the kitchen with his Mama, while listening to jazz, blues and a collection of soul music with family and friends. Butch was the source of joy and strength to his family. He will be remembered for the great hospitality he extended to friends and family as well as his unique sense of humor and ready wit. Butch had a strong religious background and faith. He was an inspiration to those who knew and loved him. Butch served in the United States Navy (USN) for three years, stationed aboard the USS Kitty Hawk. While in the USN, Butch attended military courses, and worked as an Electrician Mate. Butch was also a certified Water Treatment Plant Operator. He retired from the petroleum industry as a Senior Loader Blender Specialist with Witco Chemical Golden Bear and Flying Jay's Oil Refineries.
Those left to cherish him are: his wife Gilda, mother Earlene, and two sons, Henry, Henry's partner Rebecca, and Tyler; Butch's two surviving brothers, Eric Portland Spencer and wife Ann, Alan Earl Spencer and wife Veronica; His nephew and nieces, many of whom practically grew up in the home of Butch and Gilda, Marvelle Strawder II (Velle), Janica Nicole Pilcher (Nikki) and husband Richard Pilcher, Whitley Alana Fore and husband Joshua James Fore, LaVonda (who shared her Uncle Butch's birthday) and husband Clinton Faucette, Stefanie and husband Ray Aaron, and Danielle Dawkins (God-daughter).
Butch was preceded in death by his Father - Henry Marshall Godfrey Spencer Jr. (Doon). A special thank you to Gilda Spencer, a faithful Wife, Registered Nurse, and a compassionate caregiver. Gilda was right by her husband's side throughout his health challenges, which included quite a few trips to Stanford Medical Center located in Northern CA. A thank you to Butch's Mother - Earlene Ruth Spencer. Mother Spencer lived with Butch and Gilda's for many years and Mama has always been right by her son's side.
A special thank you to Dr. Kevin Stiles not only his physician, but a friend.
Greenlawn Southwest Memorial Park Interment Memorial Service Historic Union Cemetery Celebration of Life (Building D) Veteran Section 2793 Panama Lane 730 Potomac Ave Bakersfield, CA 93313 Bakersfield, CA 93307 Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 am Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:30 am Reception (following Interment) Hodels Country Dining 5917 Knudsen Drive Bakersfield, CA 93308 661-399-3341 Friday, May 10, 2019 at 12:30 pm