Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 366-5766

Henry Ross Dobbs

Henry Ross Dobbs Obituary

HENRY ROSS DOBBS
April 30, 1998 - June 22, 2019

On June 22nd, 2019, Henry Ross Dobbs, beloved son, brother, boyfriend, uncle, cousin and sincere friend passed away at the age of twenty-one. Henry was born on April 30th, 1998 in Bakersfield, CA.

Henry is survived by, his Father, Jimmy Dobbs, Mother Cathylyn and Stepfather Keith Bolles, grandfather Ben Bolles, girlfriend, Savannah McClellan, brothers; Tim and Jacob, sisters; Naomi Dobbs, Courtney Jaime (Michael), and Nichole Barry (Kaine), nephews; Aiden and Noah Jaime and nieces; Miley, Emily, and Reese. He also leaves behind many friends that he considered family.

Henry had a passion for hunting and fishing. He followed in the footsteps of many men; sharing their passion for the outdoors. All of Henry's friends and family will miss seeing him on the lake or in the mountains.

We will miss his smile, humor and contagious laughter. Henry's memory will forever be in our hearts.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 2nd from 5:00-9:00p.m. at the Hillcrest Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 3 at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel with graveside to follow in Garden of Resurrection. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary; 9101 Kern Canyon Rd Bakersfield, CA 93306.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 30, 2019
