DEWAYNE MILLER
October 5, 1952 - March 22, 2019
Herbert "DeWayne" Miller was born on October 5, 1952 to Charles and Ellen (Shorty) Miller in Sallisaw, Oklahoma. He went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2019.
DeWayne attended local schools and graduated from West High in 1972. He was very athletic and competed in wrestling, football and baseball. His hobbies included motorcycle racing, where he won many competitions, and old cars. Thankfully his wife Carolyn also enjoyed old cars. They traveled to many car shows in their 1937 Ford Humpback. DeWayne enjoyed spending time with all his family. He was a hard worker and would help anyone that had a need. During his years of employment he worked for Foundation Medical Care and Kern Delta Water District.
Those left to remember him with love: Carolyn. his wife of 32 years; daughter Elyssia (Shaun) Sims, daughter Carolyn (Brandon) Himenes and son Charles (Mariah) Miller. Grandchildren: Jacob and James Sims, Payton and Caleb Himenes. Brothers and best friends: Larry (Ronda) and Gary (Dawn); mother-in-law Frieda Driskill and brother in law David (Becky) Driskill and many nieces and nephews.
DeWayne is now strumming his guitar or playing his harmonica in heaven.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 23, 2019