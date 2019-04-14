|
|
HERBERT W. HARDT
July 17, 1929 - April 8, 2019
In 1932, Herb came from Lawton, Oklahoma with his sisters and mother in the back of a potato truck to Hollywood. His first job was a paperboy when he was 8 years old. He earned his first bicycle by delivering the most newspapers and won the bike. While going to school, Herb continued working as a clerk at the local hardware store. He bought his first car with his hard earned money. As a student at Hollywood High School, Herb sang onstage in the choir during various plays. He easily took to the stage and joined the Screen Actors Guild. Herb appeared in movies with actors Shirley Temple, Sonja Henie, Victor McLaglen and Cesar Romero. After graduating in 1947 during WWII, he started his career building cabinetry for Hollywood stars. Doing reproductions of antique furniture for the Hollywood elite, Herb gained notoriety and a skill set that launched him into his general contracting career. At the ripe young age of 19, Herb married his life-long sweet heart Margert. Before moving to Bakersfield, they had two sons, Bob and Tom. After they moved to Bakersfield in 1952, Herb launched his general construction business and built residential homes in the Central Valley. Herb and Marge had two more sons, Bill and Tim, while flying himself back and forth to Hanford building his first residential subdivision. Flying was a passion of Herb's. Putting in thousands of hours in the air, Herb was an accomplished pilot and stickler for flight procedures. During his years owning and operating Hardt Real Estate and Construction with his wife Marge, they continually gave back to the Bakersfield community by serving on the Board of Realtors, Garces Memorial High School board, plus countless hours of personal service to local organizations and various charities. Family and friends were very important to Herb. He enjoyed yearly trips with close friends. Asia, Egypt, Hawaii, Mexico and Canada were among his favorite destinations. Herb was very much a family man. He taught his four boys that respect, honor and community service were just some of the core values most important to him. Herb lived a full and rich life and died after a long hard fight just a few months short of his 90th birthday.
Herb is survived by his loving wife, Margert, and sons Robert (Carolyn), Thomas, Bill (Shannon) and Tim (Michelle). He also leaves a legacy of love to his grandchildren: Jessica Horowiz, Jeffery Hardt, Amy Hardt, Brian Hardt, Christina Shoup, David Hardt, Chris Hardt, Courtney Hardt, Logan Hardt, Camdon Namanny, Michael and Steven Hardt. He leaves behind 10 great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Tuesday, April 16th at 10:00 am at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 7100 Stockdale Hwy. Donations may be made to a .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 14, 2019