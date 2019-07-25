Home

Services
Peters Funeral Home - Shafter
844 E. Lerdo Hwy
Shafter, CA 93263
661 746-6314
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Therese Church
Shafter, CA
View Map

Heriberto Prendez (Bert) Alvear


1941 - 2019
Heriberto Prendez (Bert) Alvear Obituary

HERIBERTO (BERT) PRENDEZ ALVEAR
August 6, 1941 - July 20, 2019

Heriberto (Bert) Prendez Alvear, 77, passed away July 20, 2019 in Bakersfield, California.

Bert was born in Palestina, Coahuila, Mexico on August 6, 1941 to Tiburcio and Isabel Alvear and was one of 8 children. He is survived by his loving wife, Lillian, of 42 years, his children Michael (Lucy), Mathew (Maricela) and Michelle (Daniel), 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, sisters, Catalina Hernandez and Socorro Mendez and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Bert came to Shafter, California with his family at the age of 5. He graduated from Shafter High School in 1960 and attended Bakersfield College. He married his first wife, Isabel, moved to Whittier where he worked as a tool and dye maker. After Isabel passed away, he relocated his family to Bakersfield. He worked in oil field maintenance and construction, until his retirement. He was proud to become a naturalized citizen in 2015.

When his children were younger, Bert devoted his time as a Boy Scout leader, as well as coaching baseball, soccer and softball. He had a love for classic cars and collecting Hot Wheels, with a vast collection to show for it. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, camper, family man and relished the time he spent with his wife and grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 8:30am - 10:15am, with Holy Rosary Prayed at 9am, at Peters Funeral Home, Shafter, CA Mass will follow at 10:30am at St. Therese Church, Shafter, CA. Interment Shafter Memorial Park Please send condolences to the family and sign the family's guestbook at www.PetersFuneralHomes.com .

Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 25, 2019
