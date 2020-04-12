|
|
HILARIA "LALA" MARTINEZ ALIRE
August 10, 1927 - April 4, 2020
Our dear mother was born August 10, 1927 in Albuquerque, NM. Mom passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 4, 2020.
Our mother is now in heaven with her father and mother, Pedro R. and Dolores G. Martinez; sons: George Jr., Frank and Albert Alire; daughters: Diane Sanchez and Marcella Garcia; grandson: Frank Sanchez Jr.; brother: Alex Martinez and sister Sophie Tovar.
She is survived by brothers Fidel and Pete Martinez, sisters Alice Martinez and Geneva Jacobs. Left behind to cherish her memory are sons and daughters: Maryanne, Richard, Margaret, Josie, Clarence, Liz, Rosendo and grandson Frank Alire Jr. whom she loved and cared for throughout her life. Our mother leaves behind many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren to many to name. Mom also leaves behind many cousins, nephews and nieces whom she loved with all her heart and soul.
Mom loved all her family deeply and prayed all the time for everyone. Thank you Gloria Villanueva and family for visiting our mother throughout her life.
To our most beloved mother may your beautiful soul rest in peace, you are so much loved, thank you for your strong faith in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ and Savior. Amen.
Rosary and visitation will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Our mother will be laid to rest Thursday April 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in The Garden of Faith, Greenlawn Cemetery.
At this time the family respects all guidelines for COVID-19. Restrictions apply. Gloves and masks are required for the Rosary and social distancing is required. Restrictions for the funeral is as follows to ensure our mother receives her blessings from the priest. Only 10 immediate family members allowed near casket at all times during the service. All other family members and friends in attendance are required to remain 40 feet away from the casket. Social distancing is advised at all times.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 12, 2020