|
HOPE BERNIS DONOVAN
June 12, 1938 - June 24, 2019
Hope was born in Burbank, California to Francis Marion (Jack) and Faith Pomeroy Sands. The 2nd of 3 children.
She attended schools in Bakersfield and Maricopa before graduating in the first graduating class of North High School in 1956. She continued her education at Knapp's College of Nursing in Santa Barbara, from where she graduated in 1959 as a Registered Nurse.
For many years she served as the Surgical Supervisor at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital. After retiring, she returned to work for Kaiser Permanente and finally retired from Kern Medical Center, where she served as Quality Assurance Supervisor.
Hope loved her cats, reading, playing games, working puzzles, and watching the many birds that frequented her backyard. She was fiercely independent, loving, loyal, and a generous friend who ended each conversation or visit with a hug or by saying "I Love You."
She was preceded in death by her father Jack, mother Faith, sister Fran Denison, brother-in-law Jack Denison, and beloved nephew Tod Denison.
She is survived by her brother Jack Sands (Pam) of Cypress, Texas, nephews Kirk Denison (Gina) of Bakersfield and Kerry Denison (Karen) of Denver, Colorado, nieces Jennifer Thompson (Randy) of Dallas, Texas and Lauren Harcourt (Ryan) of Spring, Texas, and Beryl Denison of Bakersfield, wife of Tod Denison, along with many great and great-great nieces and nephews. She will be truly missed.
The family would like to thank Patty and Skip Vernon, Mary Stanley and family, and Loraine Vasquez and her family for their undying love and support thru through the years.
Following her wishes, no services will be held. And in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in Hope's name.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday July 23rd. For information regarding time and place, please call 661-319-5645.