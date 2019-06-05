|
|
HORTENCIA SOLIS
August 16, 1928 - May 28, 2019
Hortencia Solis, our loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 90 on May 28, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Hortencia was born on August 16, 1928 to Nellie Rosales Barrera and Raymundo Barrera in Bakersfield and graduated from East Bakersfield High School. She met the love of her life, Raymond Joseph Solis and they were married for 53 years and had ten children together before she lost her love to heaven. Even as a young mother, Hortencia was dedicated to many political causes, while working in the Community Service Organization and volunteering many hours to help her community, she had the opportunity to meet and work with Cesar Chavez. She was fiercely passionate about politics and became a political activist who began the first chapter of MAPA (Mexican American Political Association) in Bakersfield. Hortencia remained an active member of MAPA for many years. Hortencia, elected as a delegate of the first chapter of the National Organization of Woman (NOW), travelled to Kansas City for the organizations first convention. Hortencia also brought the first federally funded on-the-job training program to Bakersfield as their director. She also wrote a column for The Bakersfield Californian called Aviso Interes. Hortencia was a devout Catholic who attended Saint Joseph's faithfully over the years.
Hortencia or Ortie as she was known to some, is survived by her ten children and their spouses: Mavie Thomas, Thomas and Anna Solis, Lawrence Solis, Josephine Ante, Valentina and Jacinto Haro, Anna Solis, Raymond Solis, Joseph and Julie Solis, Mona and Donald Teutimez, and Margarita and Tony Morales, 20 Grandchildren, 25 Great Grandchildren 8 Great Great Grandchildren, She was preceded in death by sisters Bertha Mondragon, Rachel Mojica, Sandra Gill and Diana Barrera, brother Cuactemo Barrera, daughter Josephine Ante and her husband Raymond Joseph Solis. Hortencia will be greatly missed by her family and friends who knew and loved her.
A viewing will be held on Sunday June 9, 2019 at Basham Funeral Home at 3312 Niles St. Bakersfield, CA from 4pm to 5pm for immediate family and 5pm to 9pm for public. Mass will be held June 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Josephs Church at 1515 Baker St. with graveside services at Union Cemetery immediately following.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 5, 2019