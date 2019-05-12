|
|
HOWARD D. STENE
1942 - 2019
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held for Howard D. Stene on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at 10am. at West Side Cemetery in Taft, CA. A Celebration Meal will follow at the Petroleum Club in Taft.
Howard was born May 21st, 1942 in Ada, Minnesota to Melvyn and Florence Stene. He is survived by his brother Don Stene and wife Penny as well as niece Patricia Romaine and nephews Matthew and Mark Stene. He was preceded in death by his brother Merlyn Stene.
After serving in the US Army, Howard moved to Taft in the 80's. He was an outstanding mechanic, working for the local Chevy dealer and then for Gene Watson Construction until retirement. For the past fifteen years Howard has also been actively involved at New Life Fellowship of Buttonwillow. He went to be with his Lord on May 3rd.
A special thank-you to the staffs at Memorial Hospital, Hoffman Hospice and Carrington Assisted Living.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 12, 2019