Howard Ernest Kemp
HOWARD ERNEST KEMP, JR.
July 12, 1948 - April 8, 2020 Howard Ernest Kemp, Jr. was born on July 12, 1948 to Howard Sr. and Juanita Kemp in Superior, West Virginia. When he was a child, they moved to Bakersfield, CA. As a teen, Howard met Linda Davis. After he joined the military, the two were married. Shortly after, he left for basic training. He served in Korea for about a year before returning home. Thirteen years later, they had their daughters, April and Michelle. Howard died on April 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife, his daughters, his grandchildren, Marissa, Cara, and Kenny, and his mother. Howard had the honor as a Veteran of being buried at the Bakersfield National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 6, 2020.
