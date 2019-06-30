|
HOWARD SEYMOUR O'NEILL
May 4, 1928 - June 17, 2019
Howard Seymour O'Neill, 91, a resident of Kern County for 91 years and retired Industrial Arts teacher (wood shop) at North High, died June 17th, 2019 in Bakersfield.
Howard was born in Taft, California, May 4th, 1928 and raised in Bakersfield, the son of Chester and Mable O'Neill. He was a Standard School Warrior and a Bakersfield High School Driller; class of 1948.
After graduating from Bakersfield College, he attended San Jose State University, graduating in 1951 with a bachelor's degree in Industrial Arts with Secondary Education Credential.
He met his wife, Jeannie Gignoux, while they both were attending San Jose State. Howard offered to carpool back to Bakersfield during the school breaks and so they met. They were married in 1952 and spent the first couple years of their marriage on an "extended honeymoon" in Hawaii where Howard was stationed with the US Army, for two years, during the Korean War.
Howard taught wood shop at North High for 32 years and loved and was loved by many of his students. The NH PTA honored his teaching performance with a Life Membership.
He also taught a Bakersfield Adult School night class, in his NH shop for many years. He shared the craft of woodworking in a patient and careful way. He used his skills to help remodel several houses and to build sets for Martha Knight ballet productions.
He loved the ocean and fishing He was a familiar figure on the Cayucos Pier. When he took up salmon fishing and crabbing, he would travel to Trinidad, California every summer for salmon season.
Howard was involved in Optimist Club of Oildale serving as Club Advisor for many years.
In retirement, Howard enjoyed the monthly luncheons with the Kern Div. Calif Retired Teachers, the SIRS Group, and BHS Oldtimers.
Howard was gracious, patient, and kind husband, father, teacher, and friend to many. Sharing a bit of time with a stranger or friend was a highlight of his day.
Howard remained a cheerful optimist throughout his days, and left this world peacefully.
Howard is survived by his two daughters, Francine O'Neill Zuck and Kelley O'Neill. He has 4 grandchildren, Lake, Willow, Ceara, and Adin. He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Jeannie, and sister, Mable (Mabs) Verthalar.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Dean's Care Villa, Optimal Hospice, and especially to Maria Tovar, personal caregiver, for her years of devotion and friendship.