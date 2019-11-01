|
|
HRISTOS MAVROKEFALOS
January 15, 1948 - October 24, 2019
Hristos Mavrokefalos was born January 15, 1948 in Athens, Greece. At the age of 21 he immigrated to the United States. He settled first in the Los Angeles area where he worked in the restaurant business, eventually owning his own restaurants there. In 1992, he moved his family to Bakersfield and purchased the Golden Ox on White Lane, which his family still operates.
An avid outdoorsman, Hristos loved hunting and fishing. Other favorite pastimes included travel to Greece, horse races, his canaries, and especially spending time with his great grandson. He had a generous nature and gave freely of his time helping others.
Hristos was preceded in death by his parents, Gerasimos and Anna Mavrokefalos; and daughter Anna Maria Mavrokefalos. He is survived by his wife, Eleftheria; sons, Gerasimos and Alex; grandchildren, Briana, Hristos and Zachary; his great grandson and little buddy, Oliver (Ollie); sisters, Virginia and Maria; brother, Mihalis; and several nieces and nephews.
Trisagion will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday November 4th. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday November 5th, both to be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 401 Truxtun Avenue. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Southwest Memorial Park.
To honor Hristos, the Golden Ox on White Lane will be closed on Tuesday.
www.doughtycalhounomeara.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019