HUGH JOHN PEARSON
April 15, 1947 - September 6, 2019
Hugh John Pearson passed away September 6, 2019 after a long battle with Agent Orange Poison he contracted while fighting in the Vietnam War. Stock Car racing was a great love of Hugh's. He was a hometown hero bringing many fans and friends out to the track. After the war Hugh worked for the Bakersfield City Fire Department from 1971 to 1979. Hugh began working in concrete with his mentor James L. Wattenbarger. They together moved into owning and renting properties. Hugh touched many lives through developing subdivisions and then working to build many of the homes for his current and future friends through his company Pearson Homes. After building homes his wife Carla and Hugh built and opened Hugh Pearson's Quick Lube on North Chester in 1999. During this time they built a great reputation for being the best shop in town. After selling the Lube Shop Hugh could often be found at AJ's Bagels where he delivered bagels and visited with customers for his stepson Andy.
Hugh was preceded in death by his parents John and June Pearson of Bakersfield. He is survived by his wife Carla and his four children. Daughter Sherri Hatley and son-in-law Dennis Hatley of Clark Fork, ID, daughter Lisa Hill and son-in-law Dustin Hill of Bakersfield, CA, son Cale Pearson and daughter-in-law Meghan Pearson of Redmond, OR and son Andy Pierce of Bakersfield, CA. Grandkids Joslyn Camp, Cole Camp, Kala Hill, Callie Hill, Gracie Hill, Colin Pearson, Ian Pearson and Nolan Pierce. Siblings Denia Pearson, Tim Pearson and Gareth Pearson.
Services will be held Monday September 16th, at 9:15 am at Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, CA at 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd. Reception to follow at 11:00 am at American Legion Post at 2020 H St. Bakersfield, CA.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Kern County Honor Flight that helped Hugh see how all of our veterans are heros.
